Kartik Aryan feels high after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety success

Actor Kartik Aryan is getting a lot of attention especially from the female fans after the success of “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” (SKTKS) and he is cherishing the moment to the fullest.

“More than my own happiness it’s my mother’s happiness that makes me happy. I was with my mother at a mall when our car was suddenly surrounded by people. Initially she loved seeing her son getting mobbed. Then the crowds started swelling and they began to push and shove and tilt the car. My mom’s joy turned into anxiety,” the actor said.

It has been an anxious time of waiting for Kartik. He had the looks and the dancing and acting schools. And yet success had been delayed.

“When ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnaama’ released ,it became the sleeper hit of 2011 and my long monologue on what women want, became a rage and I thought I had arrived. But no, God had other plans. It’s finally happening with SKTKS. And you know that? I am glad it’s taken its own sweet time to come my way. Imagine if I had become an overnight where would I have gone from there!”