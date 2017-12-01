Kashmir: 5 militants dead, 1 injured in two gunfights

Kashmir: According to the information given by the army officials, in an incident that took place today in Kashmir Valley in which five militants were killed and one army para commando got injured in two gunfights.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said that four terrorists were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Budgam’s Futlipora.

In another gunfight that erupted in north Kashmir Sagipora village of Sopore area in Baramulla, police said one militant has been killed so far while a para commando of the army was injured.

Earlier in the morning, police said four militants were trapped in the raging gun battle.

“Encounter is going on at Fotlipora Pakerpora Charishrief area of Budgam. According to preliminary reports, four militants are trapped,” a district police officer informed the media.