Kashmir: One LeT militant dead in encounter

Kashmir: According to the information given by the police, in an incident that took place in central Kashmir’s Budgam district killed a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant in encounter with security forces.

While explaining the incident to the media, a police official went on to say that the security forces launched a cordon and search operation during the night in Khan Mohalla of Arizal in Beerwah area of the district after receiving specific input about the presence of militants.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches, a militant tried to flee by coming out of a house and firing indiscriminately on the forces.

The official further went on to say that the security forces retaliated and the militant was killed.

He stated the slain militant has been identified as Shafat Hussain Wani, a resident of Wagoora area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.