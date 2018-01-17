Katrina annoyed her co-actor, here’s the reason

Actress Katrina Kaif is commonly known for her beautiful looks and hard work that she puts in every film but there a reason why her co-actor is annoyed with her. Her Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Angad Bedi revealed something about her and said that she is so disciplined that sometimes, it gets annoying.

He revealed about Katrina’s love for outdoor sport and said, “Katrina loves cricket. When she bats, all you got to do is field and chase the ball. There is no way or chance of you getting to play.”

The actor, who is basking in the glory of his film’s success is impressed with Katrina’s eye for detail and her strict workout regime. “Katrina is so disciplined that sometimes, it gets annoying. Her interest in Pilates training and diet is unmatched. We spent a lot of time together and while shooting, our Sundays were planned well because of her,” says Angad.

Calling her a ‘lovely, hard- working’ co-star, Angad says Katrina isn’t mush pleased with appreciation and wants her work to be evaluated critically.