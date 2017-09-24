Katrina- SRK to create magic in Aanand’s next

Mumbai: Fans will get to see another magic from Katrina Kaif and superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the Anand Rai’s upcoming project as the two began shoot.

Katrina has just wrapped up the shoot of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Tiger Zinda Hai that features Salman Khan in the lead role and now after working with Salman Khan, Katrina has begun the shoot with SRK.

The actress took to her Instagram to share a selfie with her fans and both Katrina and Shah Rukh are seen smiling brightly as they pose with their film’s director for a picture.

“First day of shoot with the incredible Anand Rai and @iamsrk ( super excited to be shooting with him after 5 years ) …… here’s to putting our hearts and souls into creating a wonderful movie together …,” the actress wrote on the post.

Both Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif have previously worked together in Yash Chopra’s ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ which also starred Anushka Sharma. Aanand L Rai’s upcoming film also has a cameo by Salman Khan.