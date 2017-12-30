Kawasaki launches 2018 Kawasaki Vulcan S in India at rupees 5.44 Lakh

India Kawasaki today announced the launch of the new 2018 Kawasaki Vulcan S cruiser motorcycle, which has been priced at rupees 5.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Vulcan S is the first ever cruiser motorcycle from Kawasaki in India and the Japanese manufacturer will officially unveil the bike at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo. As of now, bookings for the new Kawasaki Vulcan S have commenced in India and interested buyers can visit the nearest dealers to book the Vulcan S, which will be available only in flat ebony colour.

Announcing the launch of the bike Yutaka Yamashita, Managing Director of India Kawasaki Motor, said, “After our sports bikes, tourer bikes, naked bikes & off-road bikes settled in India, we felt it was a right time for us to bring this cruiser in the market. There cannot be a better way to start a new year than by introducing our worldwide known Vulcan brand.” The new Kawasaki Vulcan S has arrived in India as a Completely Knocked Down (CKD) unit and will be assembled at the company’s plant in Chakan, Pune.