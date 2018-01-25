Kejriwal condemns Gurugram school bus attack

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday condemned the attack on a school bus in Gurugram by a mob, alleged to be Karni Sena supporters, on Wednesday over the release of Bollywood film “Padmaavat”.

The Chief Minister has called the incident a “matter of shame for entire nation”. Stating that fringes have no religion or caste, Kejriwal said “these elements are now after our children because of our silence”.

“Yesterday (Wednesday), some people pelted stone on a bus carrying little children, I could not sleep and raising this issue on Republic Day… how dare some people few miles away from the national capital can do such a thing,” Kejriwal said.

“When they killed Muslims, we were silent, they burnt Dalits, we were silent, now they are after our children, pelting stones on them, we have to break this silence,” Kejriwal said addressing people in his Republic Day speech at Chhatrasal Stadium here.

Republic Day is marked by the Delhi government a day before it is observed nationwide.

Demanding strong punishment against such elements, Kejriwal called for a strong unity against forces dividing the country in the name of caste and religion.

“I am a Hindu, devotee to Lord Ram, I want to ask what would Lord Ram do with these people had he been here today.