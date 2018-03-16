Kejriwal proved as a liar: BJP leader

New Delhi: Accusing the Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal a day after he apologised to former Punjab Minister Bikram Singh Majithia for alleging that he was involved in the drug trade, Bharatiya Janata Party Delhi unit President Manoj Tiwari said that what they have long been saying is proved today that AAP Chief is a liar. The BJP also alleged that he was doing nothing even while the people of the national capital were facing a number of issues…

Addressing a press conference here, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi unit President Manoj Tiwari said: ” What we have been saying for long has been proved today. He is a liar. He has apologised to Majithia for making false allegations against him.”

“He is on his way to apologise to (Union Finance Minister) Arun Jaitley ji and (Union Transport Minister) Nitin Gadkari ji for making false allegations,” the BJP leader said.

Kejriwal is facing defamation cases in court for levelling allegations against Jaitley and Gadkari.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief on Thursday apologised to the Shiromani Akali Dal leader in Punjab for making allegations of involvement in the drug trade, following which the latter said that he will withdraw a defamation suit filed in an Amristar court.

Tiwari, who represents the northeast Delhi constituency in the Lok Sabha, accused Kejriwal of misleading the people over the ongoing sealing drive in the national capital.