Kentucky school shooting: Two children dead, more than 17 injured

According to the information given by the authorities, a 15-year-old student killed two classmates and hit a dozen others with gunfire inside a crowded atrium at his rural Kentucky high school.

“He was determined. He knew what he was doing,” said Alexandria Caporali, who grabbed her stunned friend and ran into a classroom as their classmates hit the floor. “It was one right after another – bang, bang, bang, bang, bang,” she added. “You could see his arm jerking as he was pulling the trigger.”

He kept firing, she said, until he ran out of ammunition and took off running, trying to get away. Police arrested the student moments later, leading him away in handcuffs to be charged with murder and attempted murder.

Authorities did not identify the gunman responsible for the nation’s first fatal school shooting of 2018, nor did they release any details about a motive. Kentucky State Police Lt. Michael Webb said detectives were looking into his home and background.

“He was apprehended by the sheriff’s department here on site, at the school, thankfully before any more lives could be taken,” Webb said. “No one screamed. It was almost completely silent as people just ran,” said Caporali, 16. She said most students knew what to do because they were drilled throughout the year on how to respond to an active shooter at school.