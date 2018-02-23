Kerber move ahead to semifinals of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

Dubai: Germany’s Angelique Kerber on Thursday defeated Karolína Pliskova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 6-3 to book a place in the semi-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, a hard-court WTA event here.

The sixth-seed Kerber did not face any break points during the clash of former world No. 1s that lasted one hour and 14 minutes, reports Efe.One serve break in each set was all Kerber needed to earn her seventh win over Pliskova, seeded No. 3, in ten career matches between the two tennis stars.

The 2018 Sydney International champion Kerber is set to play against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine, who defeated Japanese wild card Naomi Osaka 6-2, 6-4.In the other quarter-final matches, Russian Daria Kasatkina is to play against her countrywoman Elena Vesnina, while Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza, the second seed, will take on French Caroline Garcia.