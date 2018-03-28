Key features of ‘Huawei P20 and P20 Pro’!

The famous Chinese multinational smartphone company Huawei which is known for its classic metal body and camera quality, have yet again managed to launch its brand new smartphones ‘Huawei P20 and P20 Pro’ at an event in Paris. The flagships ‘P20 and P20 Pro’ have been priced at Rs. 52,000 and Rs. 72, 000 respectively. Here are the features of both the flagships of Huawei:- 1. The Huawei P20 has a 5.8-inch screen, while the bigger Pro variant has a…

The famous Chinese multinational smartphone company Huawei which is known for its classic metal body and camera quality, have yet again managed to launch its brand new smartphones ‘Huawei P20 and P20 Pro’ at an event in Paris. The flagships ‘P20 and P20 Pro’ have been priced at Rs. 52,000 and Rs. 72, 000 respectively.

Here are the features of both the flagships of Huawei:-

1. The Huawei P20 has a 5.8-inch screen, while the bigger Pro variant has a 6.1-inch screen.

2. There is a home button on the front, though on the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro. The P20 Pro has an OLED display, while the P20 has a RGBW screen.

3. The P20 comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB, though there is no slot for a microSD card while the Huawei P20 Pro comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB.

4. The P20 Pro has a 4000 mAh battery, the smaller P20 has a 3400 mAh battery on board.

5. The camera configuration includes a 40MP RGB sensor, a 20MP monochrome sensor and an 8MP sensor with telephoto lens, which is the highest combination in the industry so far.

6. Huawei P20 Pro also comes with a colour temperature sensor for better colour reproduction.