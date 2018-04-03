Key features of newly launched ‘Panasonic Eluga Ray 550’!

The famous technology company Panasonic which is known for its brand image and durability of its products, have yet again managed to shock its users and launched its first Big View Display smartphone under Eluga series in India - Panasonic Eluga Ray 550 at Rs 8,999. The smartphone will will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart from the 5th of April 2018 and the colour options are Blue, Gold and Black. Features of ‘Panasonic Eluga Ray 550’:- 1. The…

The famous technology company Panasonic which is known for its brand image and durability of its products, have yet again managed to shock its users and launched its first Big View Display smartphone under Eluga series in India – Panasonic Eluga Ray 550 at Rs 8,999. The smartphone will will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart from the 5th of April 2018 and the colour options are Blue, Gold and Black.

Features of ‘Panasonic Eluga Ray 550’:-

1. The smartphone comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D curved glass on top and it is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor.

2. The phone is backed by a Li-ion Polymer 3250mAh battery and measures 152.5 x 73.3 x 8.5mm and weighs 152 grams.

3. The phone supports connectivity options including Dual SIM, 4G, VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and micro USB 2.0.

4. The phone comes with 3GB of RAM and is backed by a 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 128GB via micro SD card slot.

5. It comes with sensors like Accelerometer, Proximity, Ambient Light, Magnetometer and Fingerprint.