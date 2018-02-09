Key features & specifications of Huawei P20!

The famous Chinese smartphone brand Huawei which is one of the most popular and trusted brand among the people have yet again managed to launch its brand new smartphone Huawei P20 with new features and improved camera quality.

Now, Huawei has sent out media invites for the March 27 event in Paris. The invite reveals three large ‘O’ symbols beside the Eiffel Tower. This hints towards the presence of a triple camera setup on at least one of the upcoming flagship phones.

Add to that, the phrase “See Mooore With AI” further reaffirms the suspicion. We can also expect the addition of AI features, as seen on the company’s Honor View 10.

Moving to the reports of the Huawei P11 Lite/ P20 Lite, a report by Spanish website ComputerHoy claims that the phone will have a dual camera setup instead of three rear sensors expected on the other two variants. Going by the images leaked by the site, the camera will resemble the vertical setup on the iPhone X. Beside the camera will be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The edges of the handset reveal a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a loudspeaker on the bottom.

On the front of the leaked P20 Lite, we can spot a notch that looks smaller than the one on the iPhone X. The phone is claimed to have a 5.8-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Previous rumours, however, suggested a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The phone is expected to be powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC, coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB inbuilt storage. It might run EMUI 8.0 based on top of Android 8.0 Oreo.

In collaboration with TigerMobiles, OnLeaks also unveiled renders for the upcoming Huawei P20 Lite. The renders show a dual rear camera setup on the smartphone. Apart from that, they reveal the iPhone X-like notch that sports a possible dual camera setup as well.

And, finally, user Dimitri12 on SlashLeaks revealed alleged protective cases for the Huawei P20 (name not yet confirmed) that show cutouts for a triple rear camera setup in vertical alignment. The leaks also reveal a dual camera cutout for the Huawei P20 Lite.

Apart from the flagship announcements in March, Huawei is also holding an event at MWC 2018 in Barcelona. We might see a new Mediapad tablet, Huawei Watch variant, wider availability of Huawei Pay among other things.

