Key features & specifications of Intex Aqua 5.5 VR+!

The famous smartphone company Intex which has recently managed to launch a new Aqua series phones namely Aqua 5.5 VR+ is priced at Rs 5, 799 and will exclusively be available for sale on Flipkart.

The smartphone comes in a trendy Champagne color with a textured rear panel and as the name suggests, Intex Aqua 5.5 VR+ comes with VR functionality. It has a 5.5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display and a 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek processor, which is paired with 2GB of RAM. The smartphone runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and has a 2800 mAh battery.

The Aqua 5.5 VR+ comes with 16GB of internal storage, which can be further expandable up-to 128GB via micro SD card. The device sports an 8-megapixel camera module on its back, and on the front, there is a 5-megapixel camera. The rear camera comes with Dual LED flash light, while the front camera has Single LED flash. Besides, the Aqua 5.5 VR offers Dual SIM, 4G with VoLTE, WiFi (802.11 b/g/n), Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, a micro USB port, Emergency rescue, G-sensor. The device measures 153 x 77.5 x 10.3 mm and weighs 177 grams.

Commenting on the launch of Aqua 5.5 VR+, Ishita Bansal, Product Head (Mobiles), Intex Technologies, said, “With Aqua 5.5 VR+, we have added a valuable product to our portfolio and are working towards creating an industry benchmark in terms of affordable phones with high end features. The product promises to deliver high quality experience and satisfy all users. We are also excited about our partnership with Flipkart for this product and are confident about expanding our online reach with the association.”

Apart from the specifications, Aqua 5.5 VR+ includes Intex key pre-loaded features with impressive services for users. One such service is the QR Code scanner which decodes the QR code automatically and shows the relevant information with buttons for the next steps to be taken.

Xender is another service that helps users transfer contacts, photos, SMS, files, etc. much faster than via Bluetooth, without utilizing data. The smartphone also comes with popular music streaming features Gaana that allows users to enjoy unlimited access to all their favorite songs no matter where they are. Vistoso allows users to bring out the artist in them and make an artwork from the filters available.