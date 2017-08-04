Key features & specifications of newly launched Coolpad Note 5 Lite C!

Coolpad’s first smartphone Coolpad Note 5 Lite C will be available across the nation from tomorrow. This newly launched smartphone is priced at Rs. 7,777 and is available in two color variants- Grey and Gold.

Syed Tajuddin, CEO of Coolpad India, said in a statement: “Keeping the strategy of bringing high specs smartphones at affordable price, we have yet again launched a product that our fans expect. After being ranked as one of the bestseller in the online space, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that with Note 5 Lite C to expand in the offline smartphone market. There is a lot more that will come from Coolpad for our India fans, as we plan to launch one major online flagship on 20th August and four more offline exclusive products by the end of 2018. Coolpad has become a major brand in India with full coverage from online to offline channels.”

Let’s take a look at the features of this newly launched smartphone:

1. This smartphone runs on the latest Android software (based on Cool UI presumably) and supports dual-SIM slots

2. It features a 5-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) display with 294 ppi pixel density

3. It is powered by the 1.1GHz Snapdragon 210 quad-core SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and Adreno 304 GPU and Internal storage is offered at 16GB, and it is further expandable via a microSD slot (up to 64GB)

4. Camera includes an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, f/2.4 aperture, and flash support. At the front, there is a 5-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture as well

5. The Coolpad Note 5 Lite C is embedded with 2500mAh battery that is rated to offer 240 hours of standby time

6. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, and 4G LTE support. The smartphone weighs 139 grams, and the dimensions measure at 142.4×70.4×7.95mm

7. On board sensors include proximity sensor, light sensor, and accelerometer