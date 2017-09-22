Key features & specifications of newly launched Vivo X2 and X20 Plus!

The famous smartphone company Vivo that leaves no stone unturned when it comes to publicizing its smartphones, be it branding in different parts of the country to executing everything in a big way, it has finally managed to launch its brand new smartphones Vivo X2 and X20 Plus the phones, to note are announced in China.

There are no official words by Vivo on the India launch of the phones as of yet. The key highlights of both the newly announced Vivo phones are its full view displays and the dual cameras at the back.

Going by the specifications, both the phones — Vivo X20 and Vivo X20 Plus comes with features phone mostly the premium phones pack. Let’s take a closer look at both the phones.

Vivo X20

Display: The smartphone come FullView 6-inch display with 1080×2160 pixels resolution. It comes with an aspect ratio of 18:9, which is also seen on most of the recently announced flagship phones like the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and also Galaxy Note 8.

Processor: It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor

Software: The phone runs FunTouch OS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Rear camera: It comes with dual cameras at the rear. The phone comes with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, while the secondary cam includes a sensor of 5-megapixel.

Front camera: On the front Vivo X20 includes 12-megapixel shooter with f/2.0.

Battery: The Vivo X20 is backed by a 3245mAh battery.

RAM: 4 gigs of RAM

Storage: Both the Vivo phones come with 64GB on internal storage, which can be further expandable to up to 256GB via microSD card.

Vivo X20 Plus

Display: The smartphone come FullView 6.3-inch display with 1080×2160 pixels resolution. It comes with an aspect ratio of 18:9, which is also seen on Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and also Galaxy Note 8.

Processor: It is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 660 processor.

Software: The phone runs FunTouch OS based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Rear camera: It comes with dual cameras at the rear. The phone comes with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, while the secondary cam includes a sensor of 5-megapixel.

Front camera: On the front Vivo X20 includes 12-megapixel shooter with f/2.0.

Battery: Vivo X20 Plus is backed by a 3905mAh battery.

RAM: 4 gigs of RAM

Storage: Both the Vivo phones come with 64GB on internal storage, which can be further expandable to up to 256GB via microSD card.

The Vivo X20 is launched at a price tag of CNY 2,998, which is roughly translates to Rs. 29,600. On the other hand, the X20 Plus comes with a price tag of CNY 3,498, which roughly comes around Rs 34,500. As per the availability, both the phones will go on pre-orders starting September 25 in China and will start shipping from September 30. Both the phones — Vivo X20 and X20 Plus comes in three colour options – matte black, gold, and rose gold.