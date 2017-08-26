Key features & specifications of newly launched Vivo Y69!

The popular smartphone company Vivo launched a brand new smartphone ‘Vivo Y69’ focusing on the selfie once again. The phone in India is priced at Rs 14, 990 but it will go on sale from September 1 via Flipkart, Amazon and offline stores in the country.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y69 runs Funtouch OS 3.2 based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and sports a 5.5-inch HD (720×1280 pixels) IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6570 SoC coupled with 3GB of RAM. We’ve already detailed the smartphone front camera setup, and on the rear, the Vivo Y69 bears a 13-megapixel camera with a Samsung S5K3L8 sensor, dual-LED flash, and an f/2.2 aperture. It has a fingerprint scanner on its home button.

The Vivo Y69 features 32GB of inbuilt storage that’s expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB) featuring its own dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and proximity sensor. The smartphone weighs 162.8 grams and measures 154.6×75.7×7.7mm.

Speaking on the launch of the Vivo Y69, Kenny Zhang, CMO of Vivo India, said, “We are pleased to introduce the Y69 in the Y series product portfolio and are confident that its premium design and superior camera features will offer great value to customers at an ideal price point. With the festive season around the corner, we are committed to fulfilling our brand promise and adding a surprise element for our valued customers with innovative devices. The forthcoming quarter shows real promise, and we are confident that our latest offering will gather positive responses from the customers.