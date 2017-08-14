Key features & specifications of ‘Nokia 5’!

On the occasion of Independence Day, Nokia finally is all set to begin with the sale of its brand new much awaited smartphone ‘Nokia 5’ in India from tomorrow. The smartphone will be available in retail stores in 10 cities while it will also be available on Amazon India exclusively.

The Nokia 5 is priced at Rs. 12,499, and some launch offers have also been revealed by HMD Global. Vodafone customers will get 5GB data per month at Rs. 149 per month for 3 months on the smartphone. Buyers will also get Rs. 2,500 off (Rs. 1,800 on hotels & Rs.700 off on domestic flights) on Makemytrip.com.

The Nokia 5 comes with a fingerprint scanner mounted on the home button and sports a 5.2-inch HD (720×1280 pixel) display. It runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM. It comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB). Nokia 5 packs a 13-megapixel camera on the back along with a flashlight and while an 8-megapixel sensor sits at the front.

The design of Nokia 5 is highlighted with a “seamless aluminium 6000 series” body that wraps around the edges for a smooth, rounded shape, which the company says is a “perfect fit for those who need great design, specs at its price.” It measures 149.7×72.5×8.05mm and houses a 3000mAh non-removable battery.