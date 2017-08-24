Key features & specifications of Samsung Galaxy Note 8!

The top leading company of smartphone Samsung has finally revealed the brand new smartphone Galaxy Note 8 at an event in New York and the smartphone boasts of powerful specifications and some nifty features that did make the audience applaud.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be available for pre-orders in select markets starting Thursday and will start shipping on September 15. In the US, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 base variant is priced between $930 (roughly Rs. 59,500) on AT&T and $960 (roughly Rs. 61,500) on Verizon.

While Samsung’s Infinity Display was first seen on the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ as well, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 boasts of a huge 6.3-inch Quad HD Super AMOLED Infinity Display – the biggest yet. The screen on the Galaxy Note 8 is over half an inch larger than its predecessor.

Samsung warmed up to the idea of dual cameras on a smartphone, and finally introduced them on the Galaxy Note 8. The company claims that this is the first setup which comes with optical image stabilisation on both the sensors at the back. Calling it ‘Live Focus’, a depth-of-field Bokeh effect and Portrait mode has been introduced which means you can now procure those blurry background selfies.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has two 12 megapixel sensors – one with a wide-angle lens, dual pixel autofocus, and an f/1.7 aperture, while the other is a telephoto lens with an f/2.4 aperture that allows you to get up to 2x optical zoom and 10x digital zoom.

The ‘Note’ series is largely successful because of the S Pen functionality, and Samsung has integrated a few new features into the stylus. The main highlight was a feature called Live Messages which essentially lets users draw an animated sketch and send it to any app.

The other feature mentioned in the keynote was that users could write on the lock screen itself, allowing them to create reminders or quick notes without opening apps or even pressing any button on the smartphone. There’s also a live translate feature that translates any foreign language text to your smartphone’s default language just by hovering the S Pen over it. It also converts currency in the same way.

Just like the Samsung Galaxy S8, the Galaxy Note 8 comes with a dedicated side button to activate Bixby. The inclusion is more useful now, as Samsung this week also started rolling out Bixby Voice support to as many as 200 countries, making it more accessible.

DeX has been introduced as a dock for Samsung Galaxy flagships, essentially useful for using the Note 8 on a big desktop screen. With the launch of the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung has expanded the app catalogue that expands on the large screen with DeX Labs.

One other feature that caught our attention was App Pairing. It essentially allows users to launch two apps together in multi-window. You can create an app pair in App Edge or on your homescreen, and then launch them together in split screen mode whenever you prefer. You can make a combination of apps like Chrome, Gmail, YouTube, WhatsApp, or any other of your liking.

While other OEMs were offering 6GB and even 8GB RAM on their smartphones, Samsung was happy with its standard 4GB RAM offering on the Galaxy S8, except for some Asian markets, where it really had to introduce bigger RAM variants to combat competition.

Lastly, but importantly, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 supports the latest Bluetooth version – Bluetooth 5 – bringing in improvements like faster speeds and longer range. Compared to its predecessor, Bluetooth 5 increases the bandwidth of up to 2Mbps and up to 8 times better broadcasting message capacity.