Key features & specifications of Samsung Galaxy S9!

According to the information given by a report, famous brand Samsung will soon be launching its much-awaited smartphone the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. The successors to last year’s Galaxy S8-series have already been rumoured and leaked in renders giving us a pretty good look at what we can expect. Ahead of its unveiling a Reddit user recently explained a little more about the upcoming flagships in an AMA after spending some hands-on time with them.

The unnamed Redditor claimed he spent about 20 minutes with a Samsung Galaxy S9 and posted an AMA (Ask Me Anything) to answer some questions, but the answers have now since been deleted. Based on the renders, many people felt that the Galaxy S9 looks similar to the Galaxy S8, at least as far as the bezel-less design on the front is concerned. The Redditor confirmed this by saying that the upcoming flagship does look and feel similar to its predecessor. I was really so [surprised] at the fact that it looked like I was holding an S8. Its really that similar, the Redditor said.

Apart from confirming the design, the Reddit user also revealed some features that have not been talked about much in the past. Notably, the audio quality with the Galaxy S9 is noticeably better than the Galaxy S8. The sound from the speakers is “a major improvement” over its predecessor, the Redditor said, but didn’t confirm whether there would be stereo speakers like the iPhone X.

The Galaxy S9 could come with an iPhone X-like Animoji feature, called 3D Emoji which the Redditor says is not exactly the same as Apples feature, but is somewhere between Animoji and Bitmoji. “You create an avatar, and can control its facial features, similar to an animoji.”

Renders of the Galaxy S9 and teasers from Samsung have suggested that the company is not looking to make dramatic design changes, but is instead focussing more on the internals this time around, especially the cameras. Teased with the tagline “The Camera. Reimagined,” Samsung is hinting that we could see major improvements to the optics. This the Redditor also seemingly confirms as he mentions that there is a dramatic improvement in photo quality as well as 4K video support at higher frame rates. However, the user notes that the cameras still arent as good as the cameras on the Pixel 2 XL. The AMA host also notes that the dual aperture feature will be present on both the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+.

The Galaxy S9 is tipped to come with a 12-megapixel sensor on the back along with variable aperture between f/1.5 and f/2.4 and super slow motion video recording, while the front will see an 8-megapixel sensor with f/1.6 aperture. The Galaxy S9+, on the other hand, will sport dual 12-megapixel sensors with PDAF, 2x optical zoom and LED flash among other things. Both the handsets are expected to be powered by Snapdragon 845 chipsets for some markets and Exynos 9810 SoC for other markets including India. Well know everything else about the Galaxy S9-series including their pricing on February 25 at Samsung’s Unpacked event.