Key features & specifications of Sony Xperia L2!

The famous smartphone brand Sony which is not only a trusted brand but also people awaits latest smartphones of the brand. Sony has yet again managed to launch its brand new smartphone Sony Xperia L2 which focuses on its camera quality giving reason to all the selfie lovers to rejoice.

The Sony Xperia L2 sports a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and LED flash and an 8MP front shooter for selfies. The selfie camera has a 120-degree super wide-angle lens and supports both Portrait Selfie mode and Group Selfie mode.

It features a 5.5-inch HD display with 720×1280 pixel resolution with a coating of Corning Gorilla Glass on top. It is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTekMT6737T processor with Mali-T720 GPU. The smartphone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system offers dual SIM support along with a dedicated SD card slot.

For storage, it offers 3GB of RAM and 32GB of ROM along with a microSD card support of up to 256GB. Backed by a 3300mAh battery, the Xperia L2 includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack as connectivity options.

Along with the Xperia L2, Sony had showcased Xperia XA2 and XA2 Ultra at the event in Las Vegas. All three boast of being selfie-centric smartphones. The Sony Xperia XA2 sports a 23MP rear camera with 1/2.3″ Exmos RS sensor and LED flash and an 8MP front shooter with 120° super wide-angle lens, while the XA2 Ultra also has the same rear camera and a 16MP front camera.