Key features & specifications of Xiaomi Mi A1!

The famous smartphone company Xiaomi have managed to launch yet another brand new smartphone Xiaomi Mi A1 priced at Rs 14,999 in India and it will go on sale from today.

Buyers can also choose to head to Mi Home offline stores as well as large-format stores such as Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C, LOT, UniverCell, E-Zone, Croma, and Vijay Sales, and Mi Preferred Partner stores to buy the Mi A1.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 price in India is Rs. 14,999, and launch offers include 300GB of complimentary data from Airtel. On Flipkart, customers will get 5 percent off the phone’s price on purchases made using Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. There will be two colour options to choose from – Black and Gold – and only one variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage.

As an Android One phone, Mi A1 runs stock Android 7.1.2, and has been optimised for Google services such as Google Assistant and Google Photos. It will also get timely Android Oreo and Android P updates, and comes with Google Play Protect for security. However, unlike other Android One handsets, the Xiaomi model comes with a “carefully curated set of preinstalled apps”, namely, Mi Camera, Mi Remote, and Mi Store apps, apart from a Mi Services section in Settings.

In terms features the Mi A1 offers a metal unibody design, 2.5D curved glass, and features a fingerprint sensor on the rear panel. The smartphone, in the Indian market, sports a dual pyrolytic graphite sheet, which helps radiate heat, helping reduce thermal performance by up to 2-degrees Celsius. It also sports an IR blaster.

Coming to Mi A1 specifications, the dual-SIM (Nano-SIM) handset features a 5.5-inch full-HD (1080×1920 pixels) display with Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC and supports storage expansion via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM configuration. The Xiaomi Mi A1 offers 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and 3.5mm headphone jack as connectivity options. Sensors on board the Xiaomi M A1 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, infrared, magnetometer, and proximity sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 bears two 12-megapixel sensors, with one featuring a wide-angle lens with a 1.25-micron pixel sensor and f/2.2 aperture, and the other sporting a telephoto lens, 1-micron pixel sensor, an f/2.6 aperture, and capable of delivering 2x optical zoom. As can be expected with the setup, Xiaomi says the smartphone comes with a Portrait Mode for delivering depth of field effects like Bokeh. The smartphone bears a 5-megapixel front camera with a real-time beautification mode.

The smartphone bears a 3080mAh battery, measures 155.4×75.8×7.3mm, and weighs 168 grams. The company is touting several audio enhancements, such as the inclusion of a 10V smart power amplifier, DHS Audio Calibration Algorithm, and support for high impedance headphones.