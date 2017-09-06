Key specifications of HP Pro 8 tablet!

The famous company HP has finally unveiled a brand new tablet HP Pro 8 priced at Rs 19,374 in India that would monitor subsidy distribution through Aadhaar authentication.

The HP Pro 8 tablet base model comes with 8-inches IPS display with a bright 500-nit and 10 point multi-touch enabled 1280 x 800 resolution that is easy to read even in direct sunlight. The device supports 22 Indian regional languages, an iris and fingerprint scanner for Aadhaar-based authentication, thermal printer and magnetic-stripe reader for financial transactions and bar code scanner for inventory management.

While talking to the media, Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc India went on to say: “These devices are exclusively made for India. Fit for the outdoor condition, the devices have 15 hours of battery life for field workers and are dust and water resistant. The 4G-enabled devices with strong battery ensure connectivity even in remote areas.”

The Pro 8 runs on Android Marshmallow operating system and it is powered by a Quad Core MediaTek 8735 processor. It comes with a 16BG of internal storage expandable up to 64GB via microSD along with 2GB RAM and 6,000mAh high-capacity battery. It has a micro-SIM slot apart from a Micro-USB slot and 3.5mm headphone jack. The tablet includes sensors like accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor.

“We have won a few big deals from state governments for delivering tens of thousands of such devices. These tablets are not just being sold purely as devices but as end-to end solutions. We will provide the devices and get partners bring their software and solutions into it,” Chandra told media.

The company has said that the tablet is aimed at ensuring efficient delivery of subsidised food products under the Public Distribution System (PDS), comprehensive monitoring of various healthcare initiatives and several other flagship programmes run by the central and state governments.

