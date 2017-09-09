Key specifications of ‘Samsung Galaxy Tab A’!

The famous smartphone company Samsung which is mostly in the news for the launch of its smartphones and now apart from phones the company have managed to launch its brand new ‘Samsung Galaxy Tab A’ priced at Rs 18,200.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2017) has been launched in Vietnam, with a price tag of $285 (Rs 18, 200 approximately), available in gold and black color variants. The tablet will be up for purchase from retail stores across the country. The company has not officially announced if and when the tablet will be made available in other markets as well.

The tablet was first spotted by famous leakester Roland Quandt‏ who goes by the Twitter handle @rquandt. In terms of design, the Galaxy Tab A (2017) flaunts a full metal body. At the back, the camera module and the LED flash is placed at the center with the Samsung branding just below the two. Up front, the Galaxy Tab A (2017) is seen with thick bezels around the display. At the bottom, there is a fingerprint scanner and capacitive touch buttons. The home button will also double up as the fingerprint scanner for authentication. Apart from that, the power button and the volume rocker is placed on the right-hand side of the tablet.

The Galaxy Tab A (2017) features an 8-inch WXGA (1280 x 800 pixels) display. Under the hood, the tablet is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

On the camera front, there is an 8-megapixel rear-facing camera with autofocus, f/1.9 aperture, LED flash, 1080p video recording, and an HDR Pro mode. Up front, there is a 5-megapixel camera for selfie and video calling. Connectivity options include LTE, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, dual-band Wi-Fi b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2, microUSB 2.0 port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The tablet comes packed with a 5,000 mAh battery, which the company claim is good enough to give up to 15 hours of Internet usage over LTE or Wi-Fi. On the software front, the tablet runs Android 7.1 out-of-the-box.

In comparison, the Galaxy Tab A (2016) comes with a 7-inch WXGA (1280×800 pixels) TFT display and is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 1.5GB of RAM. It also features 5-megapixel auto-focus primary camera, 2-megapixel selfie camera, and a 4,000mAh battery.