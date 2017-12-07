Kim Kardashian to begin new Reality Show Glam Masters soon!

Los Angeles: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian will be seen teaming up with her make-up artist Mario Dedivanovic for a new reality show Glam Masters.

The new beauty series, which have been executive produced by Kim and TV personality Diana Madison, will start on February 28, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The show will be hosted by actress Laverne Cox and Dedivanovic will serve as a judge alongside YouTube make-up artist Kandee Johnson and fashion editor Zanna Roberts.

“So excited to announce the premiere date, host and judges for ‘Glam Masters’, the new beauty competition series I’m executive producing,” Kim posted on Instagram on Tuesday.