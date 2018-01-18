Kohli clinches ICC ODI cricketer of the year 2017 award

Dubai:After a prolific run with the willow last year, India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday swept the International Cricket Council (ICC) annual awards as the 29-year won the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for being the World Cricketer of the Year 2017.

Kohli was also named as ICC ODI cricketer of the year 2017 and the captain of both ICC Test and ODI teams. It is the second time Kohli has been named as the ODI cricketer of the year as he won the same honour in 2012 when he was 24 years old.

Kohli’s Australian counterpart Steve Smith bagged the honour of being the Test Cricketer of the Year. The 28-year-old Smith posted six centuries in just 11 Tests in 2017; three on Australia’s tour of India and three in the recently-completed 4-0 Ashes triumph over England.