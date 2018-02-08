Kohli eying Kuldeep and Chahal for World Cup!

Indian team is performing brilliantly in the bilateral ODI series in South Africa and the skipper is very much happy with the performance of the spinners.

At the end of the third ODI, the two spinners left even captain Virat Kohli amazed by their effectiveness. “I don’t have words to explain this,” Kohli said.

Captain further said: “It’s outstanding to see two guys just totally spinning a web around the opposition. There doesn’t seem to be a way out at all. It’s unbelievable. Credit to them. Both have been working hard on their game. Both are very brave in terms of how they bowl and the kind of fields they want as well.

“They are very brave tossing the ball and asking the batsman to come out and play a risky shot. Hats off to them but the other debate is a bit away from now. You never know what happens in the future but I am really happy at the moment.” he added.