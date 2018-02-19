Kohli heaps praise on his team after T20 win

Johannesburg: Following to a tremendous win over South Africa in the first Twenty-20 International match, India skipper Virat Kohli praised the performance of the Indian team and said that this was one of their most balanced ones.

He further mentioned that a brilliant all-round show helped India beat South Africa at the New Wanderers Stadium. After South Africa won the match and asked India to bat first, Shikhar Dhawan (72) hammered the South African bowlers all around the park and helped India to post a massive 203/5 before pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/24) wreaked havoc in the South African batting line-up to take a crucial 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

“Very impressive from the boys. This was one of our most balanced performances. We never let the run rate drop less than 10.5,” Kohli said after the match. “Shikhar was outstanding. It was a total team batting performance.

With the ball, Bhuvi showed his experience. I was thinking maybe 220 at the 16 over mark.”The basic message to the team was we are here till 25th. We can’t go away before that and have to make the best of every time here,” he added.On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar who emerged as the star performer of the match, said he just wanted to bowl in the right areas. “I just wanted to bowl in the right areas. Seeing how they were bowling, we chalked out our plans.

When you do well in tough situations, you enjoy it. I have been bowling that knuckle ball with the seam up since the last one year. Worked on it in the IPL,” he added.