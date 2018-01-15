Kohli smashes ton, match evenly poised

After losing some quick wickets early on, Indian skipper Virat Kohli made all possible efforts to stick at the crease and ended up smashing a brilliant century at the Centurion against South Africa in the second Test match.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 141 to take India to 287/8 at lunch on Day 3 of Centurion Test, cutting India’s deficit to 48.

R Ashwin continued his batting prowess, supporting his skipper in an incredible 71-run stand that gave India the momentum they needed on Day 3.

Ashwin was the attacker in that stand, playing some brazen strokes for a 54-ball 38 that included seven boundaries, three of which were consecutive off Kagiso Rabada. He endured a hard time initially, with Rabada and Morkel really bending their backs. But after a few edgy strokes, Ashwin overcame the threat of bounce and played on the up.