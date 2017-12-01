Kohli terms his Adelaide ton as most memorable

India skipper Virat Kohli today went on to say that his century in the second innings against Australia at Adelaide was the most memorable century of his career till now.

Kohli slammed 141 against the might Australians in the 2014 tour. Despite the century, India failed to chase down the fourth innings target of 364 and lost by 48 runs.

“There have been so many, but purely in terms of the transition, the second innings hundred at Adelaide where we almost won the Test match…” Kohli said at CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2017 Award function here.

He also revealed the pep talk he did with his teammates on the fourth day of the match

The Delhi batsman was then captaining the side in the absence of an injured Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

“Whatever target they give us tomorrow, we’re going for it. If there’s any hesitation or anyone wants to oppose it, you tell me right now, or we go to our rooms knowing we’re going to meet the target. So it hurt a lot not to cross the line, but it gave us a lot of confidence as a team that we could win anywhere,” he has said.