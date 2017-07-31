Kohli to decide on openers for Colombo Test

After thrashing Sri Lanka in the first Test match by 304 runs, India have got several players in good form and with the return Rahul, Kohli will have four openers to choose from.

The touring side, ranked number one in the world, defeated Sri Lanka by 304 runs inside four days to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

While Shikhar Dhawan put India in the driver’s seat on the opening day with a sparkling 190 off just 168 deliveries, it was his opening partner Abhinav Mukund’s turn to shine in the second innings with an 81.

With Murali Vijay and KL Rahul unavailable in the first Test, it was Dhawan and Mukund who emerged as India’s second-choice pairing. Dhawan only came into the squad as a replacement for the injured Vijay, while Rahul was forced to miss the first test due to a viral fever.

With Rahul having recovered and ready to re-claim his spot, team management are left with a difficult choice before the Colombo test which starts on Thursday. “Yes, it’s a very tricky situation,” Kohli told reporters.

“(And) we’ve got a fourth guy who’s a regular opener for India who’s not fit (Vijay). We’ve got all four openers firing now.