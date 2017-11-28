Kohli’s absence a boost or boon for upcoming series?

It will be a crucial test for the Indian cricket team as they will be clashing with Sri Lanka in absence of Virat Kohli in the upcoming one day series and T20 series. Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the one day series in Kohli’s absence and it will be a big test for the team to maintain the winning momentum.

The squads for T20I series against Sri Lanka and the tour of South Africa will be picked around the time of the Delhi Test, which starts on December 2. Kohli will captain India at his home ground before going on break but there remains the “possibility” – according to a BCCI official – that he will be back for the T20Is starting in Cuttack on December 20.

Originally, the main reason for the selectors’ meeting was to pick the Test squad for the South Africa tour, which starts on January 5 in Cape Town. All three members of the panel – MSK Prasad, Devang Gandhi and Sarandeep Singh – were in Nagpur and were preparing to meet Kohli at the team hotel on Monday afternoon.

There were two new faces in the ODI squad: batsman Shreyas Iyer and seam bowler Siddarth Kaul. Hardik Pandya, the allrounder who was rested from the Test series, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who took leave on account of his wedding, will also be back for the ODIs which begin in Dharamsala on December 10.