Korea Open Superseries: PV Sindhu beats He Bingjiao, enters final

Seoul: Shuttler PV Sindhu reached the finals of the Korea Open Super Series on Saturday after defeating China’s He Bingjiao. The 22-year-old will now face world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the finals on Sunday.

Justifying her immense potential, Sindhu managed a 21-10 17-21 21-16 win over Bingjiao. Sindhu, who won the match that lasted one hour six minutes, was at her best throughout.

Sindhu, who had won the China Open Super Series Premiere last year, and clinched the India Open Super Series and Syed Modi Grand Pix Gold this season, is now all set to win another title. Overall, this is his fifth super Series Final.

Sindhu and Okuhara had played a famous 117-minute marathon match just weeks ago in the World Championships final. The duo is all set to lock horns yet again.