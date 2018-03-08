Kovind, Modi greet people on International Women’s Day

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended their greetings on the occasion of International Women's Day. "On International Women's Day, greetings to women in India and across our planet. Women are the sheet-anchor of society, an inspiration for their families and for our nation. Let us work to a future where every woman has the right to dream, and to fulfil her dream," Kovind tweeted. The Prime Minister said that several women have left an indelible…

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi today extended their greetings on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

“On International Women’s Day, greetings to women in India and across our planet. Women are the sheet-anchor of society, an inspiration for their families and for our nation. Let us work to a future where every woman has the right to dream, and to fulfil her dream,” Kovind tweeted.

The Prime Minister said that several women have left an indelible mark in the history of humankind through their exemplary deeds.

“They continue to inspire generations. I urge you to write about some women who inspire you,” he tweeted.

“Kunwar Bai, who died earlier this year at the age of 106. Hailing from Chhattisgarh, she sold her goats in order to build toilets. Her contribution towards a Swachh Bharat can never be forgotten. I am deeply inspired by her noble gesture.” Modi said that India was moving from women development to women-led development. “We are very proud of the achievements of our women’s power,” he added.