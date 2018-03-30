Kriti is proud of Tiger Shroff, eager to work again

Actress Kriti Sanon says that she is very much proud of her debut co-star Tiger Shroff and said that she wants to work with him again. Asked whether she wishes to be part of "Baaghi 3", she said: "I am really not a person you should ask but I definitely want to work with Tiger again as it has been quite a long gap... There should be something made like 'Heropanti 2'." "Heropanti", which released in 2014, introduced Tiger as…

Asked whether she wishes to be part of “Baaghi 3”, she said: “I am really not a person you should ask but I definitely want to work with Tiger again as it has been quite a long gap… There should be something made like ‘Heropanti 2’.”

“Heropanti”, which released in 2014, introduced Tiger as well as Kriti. The actress also praised Tiger for his latest project “Baaghi 2”.

“We both made a debut together in a film, so somewhere there is a soft corner which will always be like that. I am really proud of him because he is just going next level with every film,” Kriti told the media at a special screening of “Baaghi 2” on Thursday here.

She says she is excited to join the “Housefull 4” team, including actors Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol and Riteish Deshmukh. “It is a huge franchise and I love comedy films. I think it’s very difficult to make people laugh. I love being part of comedies because you make people laugh and at the same time, you also enjoy while doing it,” she said.