Kriti Kharbanda’s chance encounter with ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ vintage car in Delhi!

Mumbai: Kriti Kharbanda, who is currently stationed in New Delhi shooting for her forthcoming movie, ‘Veerey Di Wedding’, visited a museum of vintage cars.

The gorgeous actress, who is shooting for the highly-anticipated film featuring Kareena Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Swara Bhaskar in the capital, was quite surprised to see a red car on the display which was featured in one of her most favourite films Dil To Pagal Hai, directed by the late legendary director, Yash Chopra. The popular scene featuring the car was picturised on superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Needless to say, Kriti rushed into the showroom and clicked a picture posing next to the car!