Kriti Sanon and her love for food!

Actress Kriti Sanon today stated that she eats all things like dal makhani, pizzas, pastas but doesn’t miss her workout to keep herself fit.

The “Bareilly Ki Barfi” actress, who was here for the launch of Skechers Street collection here earlier this week, told media: “I am someone who is a big foodie. I am Punjabi, I’m from Delhi and I love eating everything from butter chicken to dal Makhani, or pizzas, pastas and everything. So, I maintain a balance.

“I don’t overdo anything and whenever I do, then I workout a little more than usual.” Her fitness mantra is to eat right, drink a lot of water and exercise.

Does she prefer outdoor or indoor workouts?

“I think I prefer a mix of both. I am someone who tends to get bored of one kind of workout regime, so I do a mix of gym workout, dancing, Pilates and that’s about it,” said the actress, who has also featured in movies like “Heropanti”, “Dilwale” and “Raabta”.

Kriti also stressed on the importance of being at comfort while exercising.

“You can’t be wearing denims to workout because that’s not going to allow you to workout your level best. So you need to be in comfortable clothes and great footwear that gives you a good grip and good support in the exercises that you do,” she said.