Lack of hygiene responsible for Gorakhpur deaths: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Though Yogi Adityanath avoided a direct reference to the children death in Gorakhpur hospital, CM said every “incident and accident,” should be treated as a lesson.

According to UP CM, unhygienic conditions are responsible for diseases like encephalitis, chikungunya, dengue and Kala Azar in eastern U.P.

With regard to solution, Yogi said that it is hidden in the Swacch Bharat Mission.

He further went on to add that for the last 20 years, he had been fighting Encephalitis, which claims 500-1000 lives on an yearly basis.

Meanwhile, news coming out from Gorakhpur is that the private agency supplying oxygen to the hospital has claimed that despite the pending payments, they did not cut the oxygen cylinders supply.

Agency is also questioning why only 50-60 cylinders were available with the hospital between August 10 and 11 when it was needed by the guidelines to maintain 350-400 filled cylinders at any given juncture.