Lalchand Rajput hopeful of Indian cricket team’s good performance in South Africa

Former team manager Lalchand Rajput today went on to say that India have more or less decimated the teams that have come their way in the last two years and will be performing brilliantly in the upcoming series against South Africa.

While India’s limited-overs performance has been nothing short of brilliant, it’s the impressive show in Tests that has everyone talking. With nine consecutive series wins, matching Ricky Ponting’s Australia Virat Kohli’s Indian cricket team is on a high.

The question is can India continue the winning momentum overseas, starting with the South Africa tour in January.

While some are sceptical, former captains Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid and Dilip Vengsarkar are confident of a phenomenal show. The latest to join the debate is former team manager Lalchand Rajput, who feels the team has the potential to create history overseas.

“Considering the situation they (India) are in, even if they are playing home or away, they just want to win. Kohli is an aggressive captain who is not afraid to lose. It’s a ruthless team,” Rajput stated.