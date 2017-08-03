Lalu blast ‘Palturam’ Nitish Kumar

Patna: Bruised Lalu Yadav has labelled Nitish Kumar as “palturam”, coming up with slogans such as ‘NaMo sharnam gachhami’.

And going by the past record, Lalu is not wrong. It is worthwhile mentioning that Nitish was with the NDA until 2013. Then in 2015, he opted for the ‘grand alliance’ with the Congress and the RJD. In the latest move, he quit the ‘grand alliance’ and went back to the NDA.

Nitish on his part is saying that his conscience didn’t allow him to stay in the alliance after the CBI named Tejashwi Yadav in a corruption case.

Tejashwi has already announced in media that JD (U) were worried because he was performing very well as Bihar deputy chief minister.

Lalu thinks that BJP has not taken any concrete step against black money, so Nitish supporting it is pretty much a case of hypocrisy.