Lalu Prasad Yadav only targeting Nitish Kumar

On an expected note, Lalu Yadav has accused Nitish Kumar of being “greedy for power,” having no political character.

There is no surprise in the language of Lalu Yadav but only thing missing at this juncture is the attack on BJP.

Although, he said that there is going to be a new face to fight against Narendra Modi but the usual venom is somewhat missing.

Nitish Kumar was seen as a strong contender for the 2019 prime ministerial face but with him now in the BJP corner, opposition is short of options.

Bihar Chief Minister had already announced in media that Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress had gain tremendously because of his leadership in the 2015 Bihar assembly elections.

Lalu Yadav, in his part, is saying that he did not trusted Nitish from the beginning but the fact remains that everything was in order and if there was no laxity on the part of Lalu Yadav, BJP would not have been in the strong position.