Lalu Yadav back in reckoning

Patna: There was people to be seen on the roads of Patna, leading to the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) BJP bhagao, Desh bachao (Oust BJP, save the country) rally at the Bihar capital’s historic Gandhi Maidan.

As expected before the rally, the RJD supporters expressed anger against the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] President and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with regard to betraying the grand alliance in the State.

The drum and cymbal-beating RJD supporters have come from all over Bihar and some coming even from the neighbouring State of Jharkhand. A large number of women too are attending the rally.

The best part is that leaders of as many as 21 political parties are participating in the anti-BJP rally.

“Nitish Kumar ne dhokha diya hai..Laluji ko..Tejaswi Yadavji ko…unko BJP ke saath jana tha aur Laluji ka use kiya last election mein (Nitish Kumar has betrayed Laluji and Tejaswi Yadavji…he has to go with the BJP and he used Laluji in the last assembly poll),” said Samrendra Yadav, leading a troop of supporters from Jehanabad.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad, meanwhile, told media persons that this rally would be “unprecedented and historic”. “From this rally, I’ll appeal to the people of the State to take a pledge to chase out BJP and Nitish Kumar in the upcoming 2019 Parliamentary poll”, said Mr Prasad.

A large number of RJD supporters have gathered outside the gate of Mr. Prasad’s residence 10, Circular Road with drums and cymbals.

“People will also be told to teach a hard lesson to thePatlturam [Nitish Kumar] who betrayed not only me but the mandate of their mandate”, said Mr. Prasad, adding that Mr. Kumar had left Patna on Sunday out of fear given the large turnout in the rally.

“Those top leaders who cannot reach the rally for some urgent work have sent their representatives in the rally”, said Mr. Prasad. “Gandhi Maidan se yehi pukar, desh se bhagao BJP sarkar(this is the clarion call from Gandhi Maidan, oust BJP the government from the country).”

Meanwhile, Lalu Yadav reiterated that was no inconvenience been caused to the citizens because of the rally. “I’ve called my rally on Sunday as all schools, offices and businesses will be closed on this day”, he said.

On the other hand, Tejaswi Yadav, the younger son of Lalu Yadav tweeted that Gandhi Maidan has been filled with the party supporters.

All 80 RJD MLAs and other leaders have ensured they would bring more supporters from their constituency to participate in the rally.