Lalu Yadav calls Bihar Congress leaders ‘Chirkut’

PATNA: Not happy with Bihar Congress leaders, Lalu Yadav took a swipe at them, saying that he did not take note of what “chirkut“, leaders in the Congress said.

Lalu, who has been the Congress ally for more than a decade, also used his characteristic humour to pack in a warning: an alliance isn’t an animal that could be tied up against its will.

A significant faction of the Congress in Bihar is of the opinion that the party’s association with Lalu Yadav eats large chunks into its credibility at a time when its standing has been greatly diminished by electoral losses. It is worthwhile mentioning that Lalu Yadav and his family have been facing multiple corruption cases.

Three weeks back, many of them – rumoured to be contemplating switching sides to join Nitish Kumar’s party Janata Dal (United).

But back home in Bihar capital Patna, there had been no end to the spate of statements that they have been issuing against Lalu Yadav.

On Thursday, Lalu Yadav was asked about a recent statement by a senior Congress lawmaker when Lalu Yadav appeared to lose his cool.Sadanand Singh, the leader of the Congress in the Bihar assembly, had demanded that Lalu Yadav should spell out right now how many seats the RJD was willing to give to the Congress in the next assembly and Lok Sabha elections to be held more than two years later.

Lalu Yadav’s RJD is the largest party in the 243-seat Bihar assembly with 80 seats, the Congress has 27 lawmakers or MLAs.