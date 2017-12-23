Lalu Yadav hopeful of justice as fodder scam verdict nears

Lalu Yadav is very much hopeful that he will get justice in the fodder scam case as the verdict is round the corner, Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi will on Saturday pronounce its verdict in the fodder scam case in which former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav is an accused.

The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of more than Rs 89 lakh from Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994. Other than Lalu, former Bihar chief minister, Jagannath Mishra and 19 others are also accused in the case.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief has already expressed hope that he would get a clean chit in the fodder scam case like other accused in the 2G and Adarsh scam.

“We trust and respect the judiciary. We will not let BJP’s conspiracies work, Jaisa 2G mein hua, Ashok Chavan ka hua, vaisa hi humara bhi hoga,” Prasad told media. He also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments since the time of Atal Bihari Vajpayee have been harassing him and his family by misusing the CBI for the past 25 years.