Lalu Yadav in trouble again, Income Tax Department seizes property worth Rs 165 crore

New Delhi: Bihar’s veteran politician and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav is in fresh trouble as the Income Tax Department has seized his more than a dozen properties worth around Rs.165 crore.

As per the sources, the officials have alleged that the properties spread across Delhi and Bihar belongs to Yadav’s family. The beneficiary of plots in Bihar and the house in Delhi is Lalu’s son Tejashwi Yadav where as the beneficiary of the farm house is his daughter Misa Bharti and son-in-law Shailesh Kumar.

According to reports, the properties include a house in posh South Delhi and a farm house on the outskirts of the city. The family also has plots in Patna and several other cities.

In June 2017, the Income Tax department has issued a final attachment order against some Benami properties, belonging to Misa Bharti and Shailesh Kumar. The order was issued against a firm allegedly involved in the case – AB Exports Private Limited. The order has now been confirmed after the adjudication, said officials.

The RJD chief has blamed the BJP-led central government for targeting him and his family.