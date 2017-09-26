Lalu Yadav want more time to join CBI investigation

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi Yadav, accused in an alleged corruption case linked to grant of tenders for the maintenance of Bengal Nagpur Railway (BNR) hotels to Sujata Hotels, have sought two more weeks’ time from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for joining the probe. This is the second time the father and son have sought more time from the agency.

Point to be noted here is that Lalu Yadav, who was summoned by the CBI for the second time to appear before the investigating team on Monday, sent his lawyer who submitted the request. The agency is processing the request and would take a call on future course of action.

Earlier, the agency had summoned Lalu to join the probe at the agency headquarters on September 11 and Tejashwi on September 12. They failed to appear stating prescheduled engagements. Thereafter, the agency asked Lalu to appear on September 25 and Tejashwi on September 26.

The agency has alleged that Lalu, as Railway Minister, handed over maintenance of two Railway hotels, BNR Ranchi and Puri, to Sujata Hotel after receiving a bribe in the form of prime land of three acres through a benami company in 2006.