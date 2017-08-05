Last batch of 52 Amarnath pilgrims leave for Kashmir

Kashmir: According to the information given by the officials, the last batch of 52 pilgrims left for Kashmir to take part in the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

The officials went on to say: “The Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas at 2.55 a.m. in an escorted convoy of three vehicles.”

S.D. Singh Jamwal, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu zone said no pilgrim will be allowed to proceed for the Yatra after Saturay since the Yatra concludes on August 7.

“This is the last batch of Yatris to leave Jammu for this year’s Amarnath Yatra,” officials said here.

The 40-day long Yatra started on June 29 and will conclude on August 7 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with Raksha Bandhan festival.