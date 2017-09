Mumbai: Bollywood’s legendary singer who is also referred to as the ‘Nightingale of India’ Lata Mangeshkar and the queen of melody defining the golden era of Bollywood industry turned 87 today. On this special day, let us all listen to the top 5 melodious songs of the 90’s era from ‘Lag ja gale’ to ‘Tujhe Dekha toh ye jaana sanam’.

Here are the top 5 songs:-