Latest fashion trends for men | Here’s the list

Innovation and simplicity ruled the fashion trends in the year 2016 and in the current year the fashion simply means comfort and relaxation. Men’s fashion is ever changing but based on recent collections we can sort out some ideas for men’s fashion for the year 2017.

Let’s take a look at the fashion trends for men:

Suits: Suits are the most classic attire for a man and with increased flexibility in terms of style and tailoring. You need not to only wear casuals and jeans and it’s high time to fit trendy suits in your wardrobe. Suits are one of the most comfortable attire and you can wear them to work and then go for an outing with a simple change of tie or loosening of the collar. Trying a new suit will make you look classier and formal.

Boots: Flexible and trendy, boots are must nowadays and for those who live in cold countries its comfortable to wear them in Spring, Autumn and in winters. Ankle boots or a pair of boots with geometric cutouts is in fashion this year and the best part about boots is that they can be worn at any occasion and they will always add more style to a man’s attire.

Streetwear: Neutral color adds more popularity to these streetwear and can be worn at any formal event. Whether you go for an outing or roaming around your town, streetwear adds more style to your personality.

Short textured hairstyles: Gone are the days when men you to have long voluminous hairstyles and nowadays the young generation likes to keep short textured hairstyles. Men like to style quiffs, pompadours, fringes, and other stylish yet professional cuts by leaving 1 to 2 inches of hairs at the top. It’s important to keep your face structure in mind before you decide a hairstyle for yourself.

Sneakers: This year many sneakers like retro leather trainers to sporty, light sneakers, sports footwear is a style that is here to stay. They are comfortable, light and easy to carry. In summers wearing them along with trousers will give you a more trendy and active look. Relaxation is the leading fashion trend for the year 2017 and sneakers totally fit in this fashion trend.

By-Ayush Tiwari