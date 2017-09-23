Latest in Ryan International School murder case

GURUGRAM: Pardaphash has learned that a three member CBI team officers today morning visited Ryan International School to investigate into the murder of seven- year-old boy Pradhyumn.

Point to be noted here is that the Haryana government few days back officially recommended a CBI investigation into the murder of Ryan International School student Pradhyumn Thakur. The move came after the boy’s father Barun criticised the delay since the CM had made the announcement four days ago.

An FIR was being registered in the matter on Friday. A team with forensic experts is supposed to visit the school soon to take statements of Pradhyumn’s parents.

According to the sources, agency will also take over all the case related files from Gurugram police and custody of main suspect – school bus conductor Ashok Kumar, who was arrested on September 8.

Police has claimed that Kumar had tried to sexually assault the boy and murdered him with a knife when he resisted. Pradhyumn was in the washroom for just three minutes before he was murdered, police said.